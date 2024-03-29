Second source confirms Neymar Junior desire to return to Barcelona

Brazilian forward Neymar Junior has been linked with Barcelona almost incessantly over the last five years, and especially since Joan Laporta returned to the presidency. Last summer Laporta and Deco confirmed that they discussed a deal for Neymar, but the 32-year-old is still keen on finding his way back to the Catalan capital.

Ayer en @BarCanaletes os adelantamos un tema que dará de qué hablar: la pretensión de Neymar Junior de volver a la disciplina del FC Barcelona. Cortita y al pie. pic.twitter.com/mPf79bSjfU — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) March 26, 2024

It was revealed by Bar Canaletes that Neymar, who keeps in regular contact with Laporta, is keen to return to the Blaugrana in the summer of 2025, at the end of his Al-Hilal contract in Saudi Arabia.

🚨 Despite recent rumors, there have been no talks or contacts about Neymar returning to Barcelona this summer. @FabrizioRomano 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/kor2jrWK7s — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2024

Now Culemania have backed up this story, saying that their sources close to the player have confirmed the story. Fabrizio Romano has denied that there are any talks ongoing regarding a move for Neymar, but crucially references ‘this summer’. Both the prior sources are clear that any possibility of Neymar heading back to Camp Nou would be in the summer of 2025.

The Brazilian still returns to the Catalan capital regularly to visit son Davi Lucca, who lives with his former partner in Barcelona. In 2025, his goal could be to raise his level and arrive at the 2026 World Cup in good shape. Laporta has also shown in the past that it is part of his modus operandi to bring in star names. Working against him are his age and injury record, and any new manager that comes in could oppose his signing, being a player that requires a side to be built for his needs.