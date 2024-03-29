Roberto de Zerbi set for Liverpool talks after Barcelona are ruled out and Xabi Alonso decision

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe currently, but he will not be Barcelona’s next manager. Reportedly Pep Guardiola’s recommendation for the role, the Blaugrana will go in a different direction.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed earlier in the week that de Zerbi had been scratched off the Barcelona shortlist, with the Italian preferring to remain in the Premier League, and his release clause (€14-15m) getting in the way of a potential move to Catalonia.

Sobre la posibilidad de que Roberto De Zerbi se convierta en el nuevo entrenador del Barcelona, nunca he cambiado mi línea de lo que expliqué inicialmente. Imposible. ❌ De Zerbi tiene una cláusula, de algo menos de 15 millones de euros, y hay clubes de la Premier League que… https://t.co/8XtgmkAwFV — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 28, 2024

The same source has revealed that de Zerbi has held talks with Bayern Munich, who will reportedly make him their first choice now after Xabi Alonso confirmed he was staying aty Bayer Leverkusen. De Zerbi will shortly hold talks with Liverpool too, who were also looking at Alonso as an option, and have been linked to Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim too.

It looks as if Barcelona are to focus their efforts on persuading Xavi Hernandez to remain at the club, although he maintains his line that he will not backtrack on his decision, but President Joan Laporta is set to discuss the matter with him towards the end of April. Certainly the Blaugrana will be leaving it late if they to make plans for the summer if they do have to search for a new coach at that stage.