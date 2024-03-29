Real Madrid to tie down 25-year-old starter to new deal in rapid fashion

Real Madrid are expected to reach a new deal for Ukraine international Andriy Lunin in double-quick fashion, according to the latest in the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been in fine form this season, beating out Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one spot in the absence of Thibaut Courtois. Both sides have shown a complete disposition to reach a new deal for Lunin, and Relevo say the deal will likely be done soon, even though talks were only started a few weeks ago.

His current deal expires in 2025, and Real Madrid want to tie him down not only as a strong back-up to Courtois for next season, but also in case of an offer coming in for him down the line. Lunin is set to start for Ukraine in the Euros this summer, which could see his value spike, and as a result, they will look to extend his deal by multiple years in order to ensure they have a strong negotiating position.