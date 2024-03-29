Real Madrid star returns to full training after injury scare during international break

Real Madrid have suffered more than their fair share of injury problems this season, and there was fears that they would have to deal with another issue, after Eduardo Camavinga was forced off during the first half of France’s friendly victory over Chile during the international break.

However, it was later reported that Camavinga had escaped serious, with the diagnosis being a minor twisted ankle. As such, he has been expected to be available for Sunday’s fixture against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he trained alongside the rest of his Real Madrid teammates on Friday, as per MD.

It’s the first time that Camavinga has trained with Real Madrid since returning from France duty, but barring any last minute setbacks, he will be fit and ready to play against Athletic. The same can be said for Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde, who also returned to training on Friday after their international commitments.