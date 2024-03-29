Real Madrid set to lose highly-rated 16-year-old as summer departure looms large

Paulo Iago is considered by many to be one of the most exciting talents in La Fabrica, although it does appear increasingly likely that he will be leaving Real Madrid in the summer. His current contract expires in 2025, and at this stage, he has zero interest in agreeing a renewal.

Iago has struggled for minutes with Real Madrid’s U19 side this season, and in the eyes of Iago, the club does not have confidence in him and his ability. This has led to a fracture developing between the two parties, which will make it extremely difficult for contract negotiations to take place.

As per Relevo, Iago’s intention is to bet on a project in which they believe in him for next season. Real Madrid are likely to adhere to this request, so that they avoid losing him for nothing in the summer of 2025.

It looks like being a disappointing end to the relationship between Iago and Real Madrid. The promising 16-year-old now looks likely to continue his career, which has stagnated over the last 12 months, elsewhere.