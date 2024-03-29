Real Madrid keen to appoint Xabi Alonso in 2025 following Liverpool and Bayern Munich snub

In the last 24 hours, it’s been widely reported that Xabi Alonso won’t leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer. This is despite strong interest from former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who must now look elsewhere in their search for a new manager.

Alonso is keen to continue at Leverkusen next season, where he would be leading them in the Champions League. He could leave in the summer of 2025, when it’s reported that a release clause in his contract will go live.

ℹ️🇪🇸 Xabi Alonso’s release clause will become active in summer 2025. Xabi, involved in planning new signings with Bayer… and also keeping stars at the club like Florian Wirtz. 🔐 ⚪️ After Liverpool and FC Bayern, Real Madrid will also keep monitoring Xabi for the future. pic.twitter.com/snOprzg2z3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2024

Alonso’s snub of Liverpool and Bayern opens the door for Real Madrid to make a move. Carlo Ancelotti signed until 2026 back in December, but according to ESPN (via Sport), Los Blancos will consider making a move for the Basque coach, who is reportedly open to taking the reins in the Spanish capital.

It makes sense for Real Madrid to target Alonso, as he has the potential to be the next Zinedine Zidane for them. It will certainly be interesting to see whether they do consider an approach in 2025.