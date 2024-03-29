Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City injuries 11 days before Real Madrid showdown

Real Madrid’s showdown with Manchester City is undoubtedly the biggest tie of the Champions League quarter-finals. Both teams are considered among the favourites to win the competition, and however progresses would certainly fancy their chances of doing just that.

At this stage, Los Blancos’ injury situation going into that match is the healthiest it has been for a while. Only Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are projected to be unavailable, with club officials hopeful of having Eder Militao available to play some part, as he nears the completion of his recovery after an ACL tear last August.

Unfortunately for Man City, their situation looks slightly more worrying. Head coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Kyle Walker and John Stones have joined goalkeeper Ederson on their injury list, as per Diario AS.

“Ederson is improving a lot, Akanji will be 100% fit to play against Arsenal. Walker and Stones are left out. Walker’s injury is more serious than Stones’. They’ll both be out, I don’t know how many games they’ll miss.”

Walker and Stones both picked up knocks during the international break, and Real Madrid would be significantly boosted if neither were to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first leg in the Spanish capital is only 11 days away.