“Nothing is changing” – Xavi Hernandez has no intention of reversing decision to leave Barcelona

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona’s form has picked up drastically. The Catalan side are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions, winning seven – this run also included their defeat of Napoli across two legs, which booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

This unbeaten streak started after the announcement that Xavi Hernandez would be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season. And ever since, because of the good form, reports have emerged of Barcelona officials trying to convince the 44-year-old manager to reverse his decision.

However, for now at least, Xavi has no intention of doing so, as he told his press conference before Saturday’s clash with Las Palmas – quotes via MD.

“I’m grateful to the club, the president, Deco. But nothing is changing about my decision now. There are no substantial changes, but the key word for me is thanks. I’m really grateful.”

While Barcelona have undoubtedly had an upturn in form over the last two months, it’s understandable that Xavi still wants to step aside. He cited personal issues as part of his decision, and although the good times are rolling now, he will be aware that those can come back at any moment, and especially during a poor run.