La Liga side leading the way for Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona

Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona is unlikely to stay in the Canary Islands next season, with his contract up at the end of the season, and interest from elsewhere in his signature. The 24-year-old denied rumours that he had turned down a renewal offer from Pio Pio, but it’s been confirmed to Football España that he will not do so.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Cardona’s representatives have been in talks with multiple teams in La Liga over his future, but the side that have exhibited the most interest are Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos have agreed a deal to sell Abner Vinicius to Olympique Lyon in the summer, and they will no doubt be looking for an alternative to fill that hole.

Meanwhile Moretto also explained that links to Barcelona had not been substantiated during his enquiries. The Blaugrana, along with Atletico Madrid, have been linked to Cardona, but it appears they will go in a different direction to compete with Alejandro Balde next season.