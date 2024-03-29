Jurgen Klopp welcomes Spanish manager into Liverpool training

Liverpool are into the home straight of a tense title race in the Premier League, and Atletico Madrid are hoping to pick up some tips from Jurgen Klopp. Under-19s coach Fernando Torres will have the chance to do so this week.

The former Liverpool striker, who scored 81 goals and gave 16 assists in 142 appearances, was back on Merseyside last week to take part in a legends match in tribute to Sven Goran Eriksson. On Thursday he flew back into Liverpool after coaching a 4-0 win over Numancia, to continue top of the table ahead of Real Madrid.

🎙️ Marcos Llorente: “My Cholismo level? 100%. If we don’t go to death with the mister, well… it’s total ruin.” pic.twitter.com/mAQxZjkLsT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 28, 2024

Torres is attending Liverpool training on Friday and Saturday, and will also attend their clash with Brighton on Sunday to see how things work under Klopp at Anfield, as per Marca.

The 40-year-old coach looks to be putting together a strong first step in his career in management, with his Colchonero side often going toe-to-toe, and frequently beating, Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid under-19s side. The latter is also highly regarded at Real Madrid, and both will likely be considered for more senior roles in the short-to-mid-term.