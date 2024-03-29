“I don’t tolerate lying” – Xavi Hernandez speaks out amid reports of lawsuits filed against journalists

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez plans to sue two journalists. Legal proceedings have been opened against Manuel Jabois of El Pais, while the same could follow for Javi Miguel, who works for Diario AS.

Xavi spoke to the media on Friday as part of his press conference ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Las Palmas this weekend, and he was asked about this matter. He stated that things have gone too far with certain members of the press – quotes via MD.

“Yes, this has never happened to me before. I understand the criticism, but only to a certain extent. I don’t tolerate lying or inventing things. They are very big lies and it’s time to say enough is enough.”

Xavi’s relationship with the media has been rocky for much of his time in charge of Barcelona, and he noted it as a reason for his decision to step down at the end of the season.