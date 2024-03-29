“He is a player that can mark an era in football” – Xavi Hernandez on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

The plaudits continue to roll in for Lamine Yamal, who is having an outstanding breakthrough season, for both Barcelona and Spain. The latest height came earlier this week, when he produced an incredible performance for La Roja during their friendly clash with Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lamine Yamal received a standing ovation by the crowd after being substituted late on in that match – and it’s certainly a rarity for a Barcelona player to receive such a reception at the Bernabeu. Xavi Hernandez was asked about the matter in his press conference on Friday (via MD), and it’s safe to say that he is delighted with the teenager.

“I see him very calm. He is very measured in the sense that he is directing everything that is happening to him very well, despite his young age. He is a mature person, he is responsible, he is aware of the situation he is experiencing. He’s very humble and he’s showing us that he’s a differential player. He is a player that can mark an era in football, especially at Barcelona. Hopefully we can always enjoy him at this level.

Xavi also revealed the steps Barcelona have taken to ensure that Lamine Yamal continues to get better and better, without jeopardising his growth.

“We do specific work, physical strength. He’s a teenage boy who’s growing up. On a mental level, he is a cheerful, joking boy, who is digesting very well what is happening to him. He’s also enjoying himself, he’s happy, he’s happy. The team is helping him… I see him happy, it’s all positive.”

It’s understandable that there is so such excitement at Barcelona over Lamine Yamal. However, it’s important to manage expectations so that excess pressure is not pushed upon him – so far, things are going well in this regard.