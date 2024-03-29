Fresh Ligue 1 candidate being tracked by Barcelona pivot role revealed

Barcelona have made it their number one priority to find a pivot to anchor their midfield this summer. It is an open secret at this point that Everton’s Amadou Onana is their first choice, but due to his price tag, it looks a difficult deal. A cheaper alternative could be OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

According to Sport, Thuram is one of the alternatives that Sporting Director Deco is tracking as an option. Out of contract in 2025, if he does not reach a new deal with Nice before the summer, he could be available at a lower price. Linked with Real Madrid last summer, Premier League sides and Milan are more likely destinations this one, and Barcelona would face competition.

🚨 Barcelona are making good progress with Estevão Willian's entourage and the player's favorite destination is Barça. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/p40AMjobQu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2024

Thuram stands at 190cm, and certainly fits the bill for Deco of a more physically imposing player in front of the defence. Son of Lilian Thuram, Khephren has come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons, and the 22-year-old was capped for France by Didier Deschamps last week for the first time.