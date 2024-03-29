Confirmed: Real Madrid won’t pay €15m to sign young Brazilian defender this summer

Real Madrid are in store for a very big summer. Kylian Mbappe is expected to finally arrive from Paris Saint-Germain, with an agreement expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Alphonso Davies also looks primed to arrive, with Los Blancos likely to enter into negotiations with Bayern Munich in the very near future.

This is on top of Endrick Felipe finally arriving, and Leny Yoro could also join, as he has been earmarked as their top centre-back target. However, one player that won’t be signing is Vinicius Tobias, who has been on loan with Real Madrid for the last two seasons.

20-year-old Tobias joined on an initial one-year loan deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2022, and that was extended by another 12 months last summer. There had been high hopes for him among club officials, but he has failed to make an impact on the first team – and he even recently lost his place at Castilla.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid won’t pay the release clause in Tobias’ loan deal, which stands at €15m. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez will continue as Carlo Ancelotti’s right-back options for next season, meaning that Tobias will return to Shakhtar in the summer.

Ancelotti has seemingly never been convinced by Tobias, and because he is staying on for next season, it does make little sense for Real Madrid to splash out to sign him. The youngster’s career, after this season, will then continue away from the Santiago Bernabeu and Valdebebas.