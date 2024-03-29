Cadiz secure massive three points in relegation battle after seeing off Granada

Having previously gone 23 matches in La Liga without a victory, Cadiz have now made it two in their last three matches. Having defeated Atletico Madrid at the Nuevo Mirandilla three weeks ago, they have now defeated Granada 1-0 in the Andalusian derby.

Cadiz were the better side in the opening 45 minutes, but their poor finishing prevented them from leading at the interval. However, they would make a fast start in the second period, as Robert Navarro thundered home an excellent half volley to open the scoring, having been set up by Ruben Alcaraz.

The home side pushed for a second goal, which would have made things more comfortable. Chris Ramos had a golden chance to double Cadiz’s advantage, but he would miss the target. It didn’t matter in the end, as Granada failed to find an equaliser – and they only mustered two shots on target during the 90 minutes.

The result sees Cadiz stay in 18th, but they are now just two points behind Celta Vigo, who sit just outside the relegation places. Granada remain 19th, and 13 points from safety.