Bayern Munich “dream” of appointing Zinedine Zidane following Xabi Alonso snub

On Friday, Xabi Alonso confirmed that he would be staying on as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season. It comes after strong interest in the Basque coach from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, both of whom are currently in the process of searching for new managers.

Alonso has been a top target for both clubs, but now, others will need to be considered. Liverpool are looking at Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim, while Bayern have been linked with Roberto De Zerbi and, more recently, Peter Bosz of PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Bayern do have a dream appointment in mind, according to Diario AS – that is former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Zizou recently announced that he wants to return to management, having been out of the game since leaving Los Blancos for a second time in 2021, and officials at the Bavaria-based side would love him to join.

At this stage, it appears unlikely that Zidane will manage Bayern from this summer onwards, although it cannot be ruled out completely. Real Madrid are sure to be keeping a close eye on the Frenchman, although they have no plans to re-hire him any time soon.