Barcelona will ‘help’ defender to find new team this summer

Barcelona are planning to sell or rescind the contract of Inigo Martinez this summer, according to the latest reports coming out of the Catalan capital. Martinez arrived on a free from Athletic Club last summer, but has only been registered for one year.

The 32-year-old centre-back has performed well for the most part when called upon, but has been hampered by fitness issues. The fact of having to register Martinez again as a new signing, with a salary that comes to around €4m per year, means Martinez is likely to be casualty of the salary limit.

🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona are NOT counting on Iñigo Martínez for next season. Not because of a sports issue, but because of team management. Barça have enough high-level centre-backs and they see him as an option to lower the wage bill with, as he earns €8m gross and without him the… pic.twitter.com/zZ19vV29da — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2024

With Pau Cubarsi exploding onto the scene, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia all potentially battling for a spot, Martinez may be a victim of being an expensive addition in a competitive backline. If Kounde or Araujo were to leave, that could change his situation, as Barcelona are pleased with his attitude and performances.

Sport say that Barcelona do not want to leave Martinez in a difficult position, and will help him to find a new club – although that may in part be to save some of his salary costs next year. The veteran defender will not hit Barcelona’s salary cap next season, even if they have to pay him a redundancy package. Chances are, they will have to fork out most of the €8m before tax that they are due him.

Rumours that Martinez could leave in the summer first broke several weeks ago, but it still seems a rather unfortunate fate for Martinez, who risked the ire of Athletic Club last season to join Barcelona. No doubt he will have offers in the summer, as he remains a quality option, and would start at many teams.