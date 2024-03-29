Barcelona talks over new deal for 17-year-old starlet not advanced

Barcelona have opened talks over a new deal for teenage starlet Hector Fort, and the good news is that both sides are keen to make a deal work. Fort has played occasionally this season due to injury, but has excelled when thrown into some tough situations.

As per Matteo Moretto, revealed to Football España, talks are still in the early phases, and discussions are ongoing about what kind of role Fort will take on next year and beyond. Moretto explained that several more meetings would be necessary to reach a deal in all likelihood though.

Fort has played 424 minutes this season for the senior side, gathered in 7 appearances, and registered two assists in that time. His current deal expires in 2025, and thus his renewal will be a priority for the Blaugrana, along with those of Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal. It is expected that he will be included as a back-up in the first-team squad next season, and potentially play with Barca Atletic too. That said, if he continues to perform as he has so far, it will be tricky to keep him out.