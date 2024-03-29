Barcelona star suffers major injury worry 24 hours before Las Palmas clash – but fears have been allayed

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s return to the Barcelona line-up has coincided with their upturn in form over the last two months. Since replacing Inaki Pena in February after recovering from back injury, the German goalkeeper has not lost in any of the eight matches he has played for the Catalan giants.

However, there were real fears that Ter Stegen could have suffered another injury during training on Friday, as the Barcelona no.1 appeared to hurt his knee during the session, as per Sport. He was seen undergoing treatment from the club’s medical team.

Fortunately, Ter Stegen was able to recover from the problem, and he finished the training session without any further issues. Head coach Xavi Hernandez also confirmed that it was only a scare for the keeper, who will line up in goals for Saturday evening’s clash with Las Palmas in Montjuic.

The last thing Barcelona needed was another injury to another key player, especially with their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon. They will be very thankful that things look to be okay.