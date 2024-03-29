Barcelona offer new contract to Pau Cubarsi as efforts ramp up to remove €10m release clause

Pau Cubarsi has been a sensation for Barcelona since breaking into the first team earlier this season. Despite being only 17 years of age, he has established himself as a regular starter, and has produced a string of excellent performances over the last couple of months.

Barcelona view Cubarsi as being in their starting line-up for many, many years to come. However, there are fears that he could leave in the summer, as his release clause sits as a meagre €10m – easy picking for clubs in the Premier League, where he has attracted attention of late.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have made their move to ensure Cubarsi’s future for the time being, as a new contract has been sent to his representatives.

It’s a long-term deal that has been offered to Cubarsi, although it’s worth noting that this would not come into effect until he turns 18, which does not happen until next January. Still, if accepted, it would allow Barcelona to up the teenager’s release clause to €1bn, hence easing their concerns over a possible exit.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images