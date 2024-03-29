Barcelona making good progress as efforts continue to sign Brazilian wonderkid likened to Lionel Messi

Barcelona have been following the progress of Estevao Willian for more than a year. He is incredibly well-liked among club officials, and especially by sporting director Deco, whose knowledge of Brazilian football is vast.

Estevao, who has received the nickname “Messinho” due to his style of play behind similar to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, has spoken openly in the past of his desire to join the Catalan giants, and this does give them a significant advantage in the race for his signature – a race that includes the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona may not be able to afford an outright deal for Estevao right now due to their ongoing financial woes, but MD have reported that they are making progress towards a possible deal for the 16-year-old winger. They have spoken regularly with the player’s entourage, although negotiating with Palmeiras will be a different kettle of fish.

Estevao is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the football, and it would be a brilliant deal for Barcelona if they were to sign him. However, the problem is that he is predominantly a right winger, and they already have a certain Lamine Yamal operating in that position.