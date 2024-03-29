Barcelona facing strong competition from Saudi Arabia for top summer target

Barcelona have publicly confirmed their intention to re-sign both Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix this summer. The Portuguese pair arrived at the start of the season on loan deals from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively, and there is great desire for both players to continue in Catalonia for at least another 12 months.

In the case of Cancelo, a permanent deal is possible for him, although right now, Barcelona are also strongly considering another loan. However, it’s far from certain that Man City will agree to another temporary arrangement, as they are desperate to get the 29-year-old off their books.

On top of this, Sport have reported that Al Hilal are very interested in signing Cancelo this summer, and they are prepared to table a huge contract offer. It’s also likely that their transfer offer would greatly exceed what Barcelona are able to pay because of their ongoing financial problems.

It’s far from straightforward that Barcelona will retain the services of Cancelo for next season at least. They are relying on Man City accepting their terms, although they do believe that they have the player’s will to continue.