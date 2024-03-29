Atletico Madrid interested in Barcelona defender, could be used as part of Joao Felix operation

On Friday, it was reported that Barcelona will look to sell Inigo Martinez this summer. The emergence of Pau Cubarsi, coupled with the expected returns of Chadi Riad and Eric Garcia, mean that the veteran defender – who only signed from Athletic Club last summer – can be moved on, and it will be necessary because of the club’s ongoing financial woes.

Martinez could remain among La Liga’s top clubs, as it’s been reported by Relevo that Atletico Madrid are interested in a summer move. Los Rojiblancos will be in the market for two central defenders, one of which could be the 32-year-old.

The report notes that Martinez could be used in a possible player-plus-cash deal between Barcelona and Atleti, that being for Joao Felix. Joan Laporta and Deco are both keen to re-sign the Portuguese forward, and including Martinez would bring the cost down.

It does make sense for Barcelona to sell Martinez this summer, especially considering that he isn’t even registered for next season as things stand. Equally, Atletico Madrid do need a left-sided centre-back, so this is an operation that makes sense for both parties.