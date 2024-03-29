Atletico Madrid defensive target will cost in region of €9m, trio of Italian clubs enter race

Atletico Madrid are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window, and their main course of business will be to secure defensive reinforcements. Two new centre-backs are wanted, while a right-back is also being chased, with Nahuel Molina no longer considered as indispensable due to a number of poor performances this season.

Molina’s fellow countryman, Agustin Giay, is rumoured to be a target for Atleti in regards to the right-back position. The 20-year-old is highly regarded in Argentina, where he currently plays for San Lorenzo. A deal is possible this summer, with Diario AS reporting that it could cost $8-10m for a sale to occur.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Atleti are willing to pay this amount, but even so, it’s far from straightforward that they will get their man on Giay. The report notes that AC Milan, Udinese and Lazio have all entered the race to secure the youngster’s signature this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether Atletico Madrid can pick up Giay. Another right-back is needed, but he could just be out of their price range, especially because of this new interest being shown, which could drive up San Lorenzo’s asking price.