“Zero freedom of speech” – Pepe Mel fumes as Almeria star handed four-match ban for referee comments

On Wednesday, it was reported that Almeria midfielder Gonzalo Melero will be handed a four-match ban for comments he made in the aftermath of the controversial defeat to Real Madrid in January. Melero claimed that the match, which Los Blancos won 3-2, was “stolen” from the Andalusian side.

Almeria head coach Pepe Mel, who took on the role recently, meaning that he wasn’t in charge for that controversial fixture, has reacted furiously to the news that he will be unable to call on Melero for the next four matches. He also confirmed that the club has asked for precautionary measures, as per Relevo.

“It is curious that in the Congress of Deputies they give birth and we do not have that freedom of expression. I think he was naïve, but that’s the way the rules are, and we know that our work can be harmed if we speak up. (There is) zero freedom of speech.”

“At this time, the precautionary measure for Melero has not arrived, so he is sanctioned.”

This topic has been a controversial one long before it affected Almeria and Melero. Many have highlighted a lack of consistency from the Spanish Football Federation over the way it dishes out these suspensions.