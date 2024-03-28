“You have a lot of money to rape, don’t you?” – Dani Alves heckled after being spotted in Barcelona

Earlier this week, Dani Alves was released from prison for the first time in over 14 months. The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender, whose family helped him post his €1m bail bond, is currently appealing his rape conviction, which was handed down earlier this month, and in the meantime, he has been allowed to temporarily leave jail.

As part of the bail agreement, Alves needs to present him to the Provincial Court on a weekly basis, which is what he did on Thursday. He was spotted walking the streets in Barcelona, and Marca captured moments when he was furiously heckled by members of the public, who did not hold back on their feelings about him.

“Alves, you have a lot of money to rape, don’t you?”

“In Brazil they would kill you fast, don’t freak out.”

El brasileño ha tenido que lidiar con los insultos que algunas personas le han proferido a la entrada de los juzgados pic.twitter.com/db0Upk43U7 — MARCA (@marca) March 28, 2024

Early reports suggest that Alves could remain out of prison for the remainder of 2024, with the verdict on his rape conviction appeal not expected to arrive before next year.