Xavi Hernandez to sue second journalist over claims about behaviour with staff

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is to sue a second journalist for libel, following claims that were made about him.

As per Marca, Xavi has decided to take legal action against Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel. A veteran of the Barcelona circuit, he was thought to be close to Xavi and one of the more positive commentators of his work, but has found himself in trouble.

After it was reported that Xavi had forced Barcelona staff to put their phones on the table in order to go through them in an attempt to find out who had been leaking news to the media – a practice which is illegal. If Miguel does not publish a rectification, then legal action will be taken against him too.

Already Xavi has made a legal complaint against Manuel Jabois of El Pais, who claimed that Xavi had sent him ‘filthy messages’ following an article he wrote in 2018, something his camp strenuously denies. Jabois has since admitted that the message ‘reached him through third parties’, but the matter is yet to be resolved.