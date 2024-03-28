Xabi Alonso keeps door open on Real Madrid move

There has been significant speculation in regards to Xabi Alonso over the last few months, with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich having shown an interest in hiring the Basque coach, who is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool and Bayern will both be looking for a new manager in the summer, which has led them to strongly consider Alonso. However, it now appears that neither club will get him, with The Times reporting that he intends to remain at high-flying Leverkusen for at least one more season.

This move also gives Real Madrid hope of landing Alonso, possibly next summer. Carlo Ancelotti signed a new contract in December, which has ruled out a new manager joining now, but the Italian could end up leaving in the next 12-24 months, which would open the door for Alonso to take the reins.

Alonso is very well regarded at Real Madrid, especially by Florentino Perez. He was a key player at the club as a player, and he could end up returning as a manager in the coming years.