Sevilla open talks with La Liga manager, 45-year-old would be club’s sixth coach in two seasons

Earlier this week, Jagoba Arrasate announced that he would be leaving Osasuna at the end of the season, when his contract comes to a close. It brings to an end a fine six-year spell in Pamplona for the 45-year-old, who could be set for an immediate return to management in the summer.

It’s expected that Arrasate will be a hot commodity when he does leave Osasuna in May, and according to Fernando Serrano, Sevilla have moved quickly to open talks with him over taking the reins from next season onwards.

Current Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores has only been in the job since December, but he is already under significant pressure, having failed to drag Los Nervionenses away from the relegation zone. As such, he could be moved on in the summer, which would open the door for Arrasate.

If that does prove to be the case, Arrasate would be Sevilla’s six manager in the last 24 months (after Julen Lopetegui, Jorge Sampaoli, Jose Luis Mendilibar, Diego Alonso and Quique). Maybe he could be the one to hold down the fort for more than a few months.