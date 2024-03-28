Sevilla eyeing up Greek striker as possible replacement for Premier League-linked Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla are expected to allow Youssef En-Nesyri to leave this summer. The Moroccan international has, once again, attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, and this could represent a significant payday for Los Nervionenses.

€20m would be enough for Sevilla to part ways with En-Nesyri, whose current contract expires in 2025. As such, this could be their last chance to cash in a large amount for him.

In terms of a possible replacement, Sevilla already have one lined up. According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade (via MD), they are interested in Panathinaikos’ Fotis Ioannidis, who has amassed 20 goals across all competitions this season for the Greek giants.

However, Sevilla have two main problems that they are facing in a possible pursuit of Ioannidis. Firstly, Panathinaikos are reported asking for €20m themselves to sell, and secondly, the 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Serie A side Atalanta, and Portuguese giants Sporting CP.