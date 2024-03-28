Scheduling problems means Kylian Mbappe’s unveiling as a Real Madrid player will be delayed

It’s anticipated that, in the coming weeks, Kylian Mbappe will announce his intention to join Real Madrid this summer. He has already notified Paris Saint-Germain that he will be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires, and the expectation is that the Spanish capital in his next destination.

Personal terms are not far off being agreed, and once they are done, Los Blancos can look forward to welcoming Mbappe to the club. However, they may be forced to wait for his official unveiling.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid will not be able to present Mbappe before the start of Euro 2024 due to scheduling conflicts. They are unable to organise anything before June, especially if they (or PSG) are in the Champions League final, scheduled for the 1st of that month. Furthermore, the likelihood is that Mbappe will be at France’s camp from the end of May anyway (provided that he isn’t at Wembley).

It is not ruled out that Real Madrid will have to wait until August to officially unveil Mbappe, that being after his involvement at Euro 2024. It could just mean that the anticipation of seeing him in the famous white shirt for the first time build even more.