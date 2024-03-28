Real Madrid defender Eder Militao still on track to be fit for Manchester City clash

Real Madrid still only have two central defenders fit as they enter a crucial month of the season, featuring their Champions League clashes against Manchester City and Barcelona coming to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Yet Carlo Ancelotti may well have Eder Militao back for some it.

While there has been a great deal of melancholy around Thibaut Courtois, who tore his meniscus once on the verge of making his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

However Militao continues on schedule for a return against Real Mallorca, on the 13th of April, as Ancelotti had predicted a few weeks back. Diario AS say his return his ‘imminent’, and that he continues to follow a conservative recovery plan, but has been completing training sesssions with no trouble.

It would mean he was available for the second leg of their Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad on the 17th. He would still miss the first leg, and Aurelien Tchouameni has recently be preferred as Antonio Rudiger’s makeshift partner ahead of Nacho Fernandez. It hasn’t been overly problematic for Los Blancos though, as they have won all but one of the games he has played in defence, a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano. Their record with him at the back is five goals conceded in seven games this season.