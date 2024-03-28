Pedri back in training after injury, Barcelona star aiming to return for Paris Saint-Germain showdown

Barcelona are getting their squad back together for the season run-in. Ferran Torres is now back and available after injury, while Frenkie de Jong is expected to make his return in the next 10 days – crucially, before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

Pedri is also making steps in his return. Like de Jong, the Spanish midfielder was injured against Athletic Club at the start of March, but he is edging closer to coming back into contention, having done some work on the grass during Thursday’s session.

📸 Pedri doing individual work on the training pitch. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/d9vCrF7lKB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 28, 2024

Sport say that Pedri is “rushing” to be available for the first leg against PSG, although if he were to be available, head coach Xavi Hernandez would not utilise him as a starter. However, at this stage, it’s still very questionable as to whether he will make the trip to Paris.

The matches against PSG are absolutely crucial to Barcelona’s season, and having Pedri available would be a major boost. However, it’s imperative that he isn’t rushed back, as that would surely lead to another injury.