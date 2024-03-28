Manchester United enquire about Real Madrid forward ahead of summer

Manchester United were in Spain recently to hold meetings with a number of agents and clubs to assess their options in the transfer market this summer. While they are awaiting the arrival of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United, they are laying some groundwork for potential deals, including for a surprise Real Madrid forward.

As per Relevo, Manchester United showed interest in veteran number nine Joselu Mato. The 34-year-old on loan from Espanyol was one of the players they believe could be of use to them to offer a different option up front. With plenty of experience, experience in the Premer League with Newcastle and Stoke City, a good physique, good hold-up play and a clinical edge, he fits their bill to be part of their forward line alongside Rasmus Hojlund, who looks as if he will be the starter.

The main obstacle will likely be Joselu himself, who is prioritising remaining at Real Madrid next season. The former Castilla product is living the dream currently, and has received plenty of love from Carlo Ancelotti. United, for their part, would have to wait until Ashworth arrives to pull the trigger.

Los Blancos paid Espanyol €500k for his loan deal last summer when Los Pericos were relegated, and have an option to make the deal permanent for €1.5m this summer. All signs point to the fact that they will do so, although there is plenty of competition with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe and the incoming Endrick Felipe. Joselu has 13 goals and 3 assists in 38 appearances, but averaged over minutes, he contributes to a goal every 100 minutes.