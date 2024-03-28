Las Palmas defender linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid denies turning down new deal

Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona is set to have plenty of interest this summer, with his deal expiring in three months. The 24-year-old has had a solid debut season in La Liga, but there is no sign of a new deal on the horizon.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis have all been linked with Cardona, although none appear to have made any firm moves to try and recruit him. Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez has claimed that like Alvaro Valles, he is likely to move on this summer, the reason being that they could not match the quantities offered by other clubs.

However Cardona has denied this to be the case, as related by MD.

“I have not rejected any renewal offer, when it’s time to talk we will sit down and see what is best for me, for the club, and we will make a decision,” he said, claiming that he has not received any offers from Pio Pio.

Cardona went on to describe the season as ‘beautiful’, and that he feels at home in Gran Canaria. “The thing to do is to be focused on the day-to-day and give my maximum performance, then we’ll see what happens.”

While Cardona has been in impressive form, he does not appear to be a priority for the clubs that he has been linked with, as they are free to negotiate with him, but seemingly have not done so. Nevertheless, he will likely have multiple offers to stay in La Liga this summer, or go abroad in a top five European league.