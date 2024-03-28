La Liga side keen to sign Bryan Zaragoza this summer amid turbulent start to Bayern Munich career

It’s been a very difficult start to life at Bayern Munich for Bryan Zaragoza, who was brought in by the reigning German champions from Granada during the winter. The 22-year-old, who had an excellent first half of the season in La Liga, has struggled to make any impact in Bavaria, and his struggle to adapt has already been spoken about by Thomas Tuchel.

If Zaragoza remains out of favour going into next season, he could be loaned out by Bayern. Barcelona have been linked with a shock move, and according to Sky Sports DE (via MD), Rayo Vallecano would also like to take him, as they appreciate him for being a “fast, vertical and cheeky wide player”.

It remains to be seen how Zaragoza’s situation plays out over the summer. A return to La Liga would surely see a change in his personal situation, although Bayern could decide to retain his services for the 2024-25 campaign, which would help him settle quicker.