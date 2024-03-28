Jesus Gil Manzano to make La Liga return four weeks on from controversial Valencia-Real Madrid clash

Ever since Real Madrid’s controversial 2-2 draw with Valencia at the start of March, referee Jesus Gil Manzano has been “in the fridge”, meaning that he has been excluded from selection for La Liga matches by the Spanish Football Federation.

Gil Manzano infamously blew one second before Jude Bellingham’s winning goal that never was, which sparked fury among the Real Madrid players. He would sent off the Englishman for his reaction, too.

Gil Manzano has now been removed from the fridge, and he is set to make his return to La Liga action this weekend. As per Marca, he will be the on-field referee for Sunday’s match between Girona and Real Betis at Montilivi.

There’s no doubt that Gil Manzano would love nothing more than a controversy-free afternoon in Catalonia on Sunday, as he aims to avoid the limelight, something that was shone very brightly on him at the Mestalla at the start of this month.