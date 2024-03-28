“If not… Ruin” – Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente warns club and teammates

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has warned the club and his teammates that if they do not get fully behind coach Diego Simeone, the consequences could be disasatrous.

Llorente was speaking on a podcast and remarked on Jan Oblak’s double-penalty save against Inter in the Champions League, which saw Los Rojiblancos through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

“Almost all of them he guessed, wonderful. When you have a goalkeeper like that, everything is easier,” he told ‘Un 0-0 con’, as carried by Diario AS.

✍🏼🇧🇷 Message from Diego Ribas to Diego Simeone: "Certainly one of the best coaches I've ever worked with. He directly influenced the way I view soccer and my behavior on the field. He enhanced my virtues, making me feel like the best player in the world many times, knew how to… pic.twitter.com/aeOitVkC1B — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 28, 2024

Llorente was also asked how much he believed in Cholismo, referencing the Atletico manager.

“From 1 to 100 ? A 100% If we don’t go to the death with the coach, well… ruin.”

Simeone was questioned about 18 months ago after Atletico went into the World Cup in 2022 outside of the Champions League places and looking rather lost. After a year of relatively good form and solid play, away from home Atletico have looked less than solid again. Most feel that the investment in the squad has been lacking of late, but there is a section of Atletico fans who feel he could be doing more with the squad he has.