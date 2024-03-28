“I wake up and have to pinch myself” – Jude Bellingham on living the dream at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has been one of the best players in world football this season, and ever since joining Real Madrid last summer, his game has gone to another level. That is amplified by the fact that he has scored 20 goals in just 31 appearances in the famous white shirt, a remarkable return.

Bellingham has opened up to Sky Sports (via Diario AS) on life at Real Madrid, and he has admitted that his time in the Spanish capital so far has been like a dream.

“I try to go out on the pitch to do my job and help the team win games. People like my style of play. I move with the ball and that’s fine. I try to connect with the fans while I’m playing. I want the fans to feel like I’m another fan playing and representing them, because that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. If they can look at me and see someone they feel reflected in and support us, then that helps to encourage the team as well. And their support means a lot to us, a lot more than you think. When the country is positive, the players are positive and the fans are positive, the team will play better.”

“I wake up and have to pinch myself when I’m playing England at Wembley or Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. I’ve never dreamed of something like this so soon, but I’m grateful to everyone who has taken part in my journey.”

Bellingham has certainly hit it off with the Real Madrid support from the moment he joined from Borussia Dortmund. They will hope that his fine form continues between now and the end of the season, as the 20-year-old aims to have an incredibly successful debut season in Spanish football.