Dani Alves parties until 5am after prison release amid pending rape conviction appeal

Former Brazil star Dani Alves was released from prison on Monday afternoon, after being granted bail for a €1m bond, which saw him exit custody 14 months after handing himself into the authorities. Alves has been convicted of rape, but the case is on appeal.

Alves, 40, left prison on Monday and declined to comment upon doing so, but went straight for his home in Esplugues de Llobregat, where Sport say he has not left the property since. He has had both his Spanish and Brazilian passports removed to reduce his risk of flight.

On Tuesday night, he did see two friends though, who arrived at the house in hoods, and were spotted by the paparazzi. Those same friends remained in the house and music was heard until 5am that night. Alves’ father was celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Barcelona, and continued the celebrations at the ex-Sevilla and Barcelona player’s house.

Alves has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for rape, as well as paying €150k in damages to the victim. The prosecution and victim have appealed the sentence in search of a longer punishment, while the defence have appealed in an attempt to see Alves cleared.