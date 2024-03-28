Celta Vigo striker walks back on interview – ‘It didn’t come out the way I wanted to’

Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has apologised to fans after his statements earlier in the week when he revealed that he was ‘not stupid’ and that in all likelihood his agents were trying to procure a move for him this summer.

The 24-year-old striker has 10 La Liga goals and 2 assists this season, and has generally been considered a bright spot in a grey season for Celta. Standing out as much for his hold-upn play as anything else, Larsen will be crucial in their run-in as they bid to stay up. However he offended a number of their fans with remarks made on international duty with Norway.

“I’ve still not played for a big club,” he had told RNK, as reported by Diario AS.

“No, that I know of, but I’m not stupid. I understand how it works. So I hope that a 24-year-old striker who has scored ten goals in the League will arouse interest. I know that my agents, Tore Pedersen and Patrick Ferreira, have the total control. So they’re probably working on moving into summer, and then I’ll do what I can do. Until then, it’s about doing the job with the national team and the team.”

A couple of days later on his return to Vigo, Strand Larsen issued a statement via the official club channel, apologising for his words after backlish from Celtistas. The interview, given in Norway while on international duty, ‘did not come out as he had wanted’.

“I will never disrespect Celta and its fans, who have always treated me with great affection. I have been happy in Vigo since the moment I arrived and I hope it continues to be that way. The questions and answers about my future have not been understood well.”

“I want to reach my highest level as a player but now I am very happy to be able to have a smile every day, working for this badge and giving everything in each game, wanting to win every game, scoring many goals and wanting to bring smiles to everyone. Celta fans, this week you will have more information about this misunderstanding that has hurt me a lot.”

He has been linked with move away from Celta for much of the season, and prior reports have claimed that if Strand Larsen attracted an offer in excess of the €12.4m he cost, he would be allowed to leave. In addition, he has revealed ambitions to play in the Premier League in the past.