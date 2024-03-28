Borja Iglesias set for permanent Real Betis exit this summer

It looks like being the end of an era at Real Betis this summer, with Borja Iglesias heading towards the exit door. El Panda has been at the Andalusian club since 2019, when he signed from Espanyol, but at this stage, that five-year association appears to be coming to an end.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Betis are planning for life without Iglesias. Cedric Bakambu and Chimy Avila will be the striker options for Manuel Pellegrini for next season, while Ayoze Perez can also fit in on occasion. As such, a permanent exit will be sought out for Iglesias, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Iglesias is keen to make his stay in Leverkusen a permanent one, although it’s not clear at this stage whether the club’s hierarchy want to keep him around. They do have the option to sign him, with a buy clause reported to be worth €8m.

That money would be valuable for Real Betis, as they look to improve their financial position. It could be a big summer in terms of sales, with Willian Jose and Nabil Fekir also linked with departures.