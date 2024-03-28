Bayern Munich to provide strong competition to Barcelona in race for Premier League pivot

Barcelona will be on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder this summer, in what will be a priority operation for sporting director Deco. Oriol Romeu has failed to live to being Sergio Busquets’ replacement, which has forced the Catalan giants into the market.

At this stage, Everton’s Amadou Onana is high on Barcelona’s shortlist. The 22-year-old is an option for present and future, and he is more than capable of being the lone pivot for many years to come.

However, the problem for Barcelona is that Onana will be a man in demand this summer. Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in him, and now The Telegraph (via Sport) have reported that Bayern Munich have initiated preliminary enquiries into signing the Belgian international.

Barcelona can only afford to splash out €40m for Onana, which leaves them at a significant disadvantage going into the summer. However, they may be able to pay more if sales arrive early in the transfer window.