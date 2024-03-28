Barcelona unconvinced by Xavi Hernandez alternatives – playing role in manager decision for next season

Barcelona remain undecided on their manager for next season, and despite Xavi Hernandez announcing his exit this summer, President Joan Laporta has made no secret of the fact that he would like him to continue next year. Part of the reason is that they are unconvinced by the alternatives on offer.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto de Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta were linked the job, but all have been distanced from the role, with Matteo Moretto reporting that de Zerbi was an ‘impossible’ option due to his release clause. Luis Enrique, Rafael Marquez and Hansi Flick are reportedly still under consideration.

Sobre la posibilidad de que Roberto De Zerbi se convierta en el nuevo entrenador del Barcelona, nunca he cambiado mi línea de lo que expliqué inicialmente. Imposible. ❌ De Zerbi tiene una cláusula, de algo menos de 15 millones de euros, y hay clubes de la Premier League que… https://t.co/8XtgmkAwFV — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 28, 2024

However as Pol Ballus of The Athletic told The Barcelona Podcast, one of the reasons that Xavi remains the first choice is that the Blaugrana are not convinced by their alternatives. Their next appointment could be crucial, and the club can scarcely afford a dramatic drop off, and even if Xavi has his flaws, he is a known quantity to guide them through a tough spell. None of the alternatives are the ‘ideal’ appointment, and so Laporta’s feeling is that Xavi is a safer pair of hands.

🚨 Xavi will decide his future after El Clasico. Laporta is in favor of his continuity, but everything will depend on the results from now until the end of the season. @sport pic.twitter.com/TGvi8IoDQK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 28, 2024

Certainly Xavi is the cheapest option they have, and the one that will most protect Laporta from criticism with an electoral race two years out. Xavi was drafted in as an emergency replacement, but was a consensus choice, while their next manager is unluikely to be. Should things go wrong, the responsibility will fall squarely at his feet. Reportedly Xavi and Laporta will discuss their future after the 21st of April.

Image via REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo