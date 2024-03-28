Barcelona strike four managers from shortlist to replace Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are looking towards the new season with no shortage of uncertainty. Unsure of their budgets, unclear on who their kit-maker will be next season, and of their manager. The hope is, at least from President Joan Laporta, that Xavi Hernandez will stay. Despite halting their search for the new manager, they have at least made some progress by crossing out some of the names from their shortlist.

One of those is Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, reportedly recommended to Laporta by Pep Guardiola. However his lack of experience at the top level, and perhaps most pertinently his release clause – believed to be in excess of €10m – have caused him to lose momentum amongst the board.

Meanwhile Mikel Arteta has ruled himself out of the running in the past publicly, the fact he still has a year left on his deal, and the fact they want a more experienced coach, have all convened to ensure he will not be the next Blaugrana coach.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has voiced his desire to coach in Spain one day, but his at times headstrong character and inconsistency with Chelsea and Bayern have worked against his candidacy.

Fellow German Julian Nagelsmann has also been ruled out – according to MD due to his lack of experience at the top level.

Of course this report seems likely to have come from within the club, and it may well be that those candidates are ruled out due to other reasons, such as a lack of certainty or funds with which to work with. All four are likely to have more lucrative offers in the Premier League. If lack of experience at the top level was a major issue – cited in all four cases – then Barcelona would not have appointed any of their coaches from the last 20 years, dating back to 2003: Xavi Hernandez, Ronald Koeman, Quique Setien, Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Tata Martino, Tito Vilanova, Guardiolaor Frank Rijkaard