Barcelona plans for Lamine Yamal to avoid injuries – has grown 10cm in last year

Barcelona have had far too much experience with young players struggling with injury, and with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal threatening to be the best yet, ensuring his body is protected is a question of state for the Blaugrana.

Both Ansu Fati and Pedri burst onto the scene as teenagers, and after picking up chronic muscle problems, have not been the same since. Meanwhile Gavi is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament problem, and there are no guarantees that he will return in the same form.

As a result, Barcelona have been implementing plans in order to combat the problem with Lamine Yamal. Barcelona agreed with Spain that he would only play one full match out of the two Spain friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. Equally unless Lamine Yamal demands to go to the Olympics, he will only play the Euros this summer in Germany.

Sport say that Lamine Yamal has grown 10cm in the last 12 months, and put on 7kg in weight, most of which muscle mass. Both are evidence of his ongoing development, and the fact that their plan is seeing results. They also intend to keep his minutes under control, even if his performances demand more.

With the return from injury of Raphinha and Ferran Torres, Xavi Hernandez will be able to do just that. Lamine Yamal went on a run of eight straight games starting during February and March, playing the majority of those games too. There have been rumours that he suffered knee discomfort during that time, but that looks to be behind him.