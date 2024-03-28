Barcelona in contact with agent of Mateu Alemany Arsenal target who could be available on a free

Barcelona have been linked with Italian international Jorginho on a number of occasions, ever since his Napoli days, and it looks as if their long-stading interest will continue into this summer.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and could be a cheap alternative for the Blaugrana to fill the hole at the base of their midfield left by Sergio Busquets. Their top target is believed to be Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but whether they can afford him is another matter.

Speaking to Radio Sportiva, as reported by Sport, his agent Joao Santos did note that Arsenal were his priority.

“We will speak to Arsenal about the expiry of his contract in June. For now it is our priority. Arsenal have a fantastic group and we will see if they need him for next season.”

🚨 Joao Santos, the agent of Jorginho, has stated that Jorginho would be delighted to play in La Liga, specifically for Barça. Deco, who admires the player, finds him to be a more interesting option for the club given that he will be a free agent this summer. @sport pic.twitter.com/H1AZBZi7IO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 28, 2024

The Blaugrana have maintained contact with his agent though, and are paying attention to his situation, according to the Catalan daily. Former Director of Football Mateu Alemany had earmarked Jorginho as a potential target before he moved from Chelsea, and even met with Santos at one stage. Should Sporting Director Deco prefer, or be forced into, looking at cheaper alternatives for the pivot role, Jorginho is likely to be high up that list.

Part of the reason for that is his quality and experience in the role, but working against him is the fact that Deco appears to be keen on a more physical option. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España in the past that the Blaugrana want a profile similar to that of Onana if they cannot get him, someone with more ability to cover the ground.