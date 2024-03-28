Barcelona fear repeat of Pedri situation as Spain consider Lamine Yamal for Euro 2024 and Olympics

Lamine Yamal continues to dazzle football fans around the world, but especially those in Spain. The 16-year-old produces another excellent performance during the draw with Brazil earlier this week, and those at the Spanish Football Federation certainly took notice.

He will return to Barcelona now for the remainder of the domestic season, but it could be a big – and busy – summer for Lamine Yamal. Barring any injury setbacks, he will be in Germany for Euro 2024, but he may also be in Paris too, as the Federation want him to be in the Spain squad for the Olympic Games, as per Relevo.

The report notes that Barcelona are aware of the Federation’s intentions, and they are incredibly alarmed. This is entirely understandable, considering the effect that playing both tournaments in 2021 had, and continues to have, on Pedri.

Barcelona are concerned that too much football will result in Lamine Yamal’s growth phase being stunted, and considering how talented he is, you can understand why there is serious worries about this situation. What’s certain is that they have no intention of allowing the teenager to play two tournaments for Spain in one summer.