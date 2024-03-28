Barcelona expect to have key midfield duo back for Champions League showdown with PSG

Barcelona will have aspirations of at least reaching the final of this season’s Champions League, having been placed on the “easier side” of the draw. They take on Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals, and should they progress, would face Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semis.

PSG will be a very strong test for Xavi Hernandez’s side, although there will be confidence that they can see off Luis Enrique, Kylian Mbappe and co. Having Frenkie de Jong and Pedri back from injury would certainly help their chances, and this could well be the case for the first leg in Paris.

As per MD, Barcelona are confident that de Jong and Pedri will be available in the French capital. The Dutchman is further ahead in his recovery, so he should have options to start, whereas Pedri – who only returned to training on Thursday – is more likely to be among the substitutes.

Having de Jong and Pedri back would be a major boost for Barcelona. Although their form has continued to be impressive in their absence, there’s no doubt that the Catalan giants are a better side with their better players playing.