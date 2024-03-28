Barcelona could receive €8m transfer windfall this summer from Manchester United

Given their ongoing financial struggles, Barcelona will need all the money they can get this summer. A number of their first team stars are on the chopping block, as sporting director Deco looks to also build a budget for the club’s next manager – or Xavi Hernandez, if he decides to reverse his decision to step down.

Another revenue stream for Barcelona could be the activation of sell-on clauses. Notably, Jean-Clair Todibo looks likely to leave Nice this summer in favour of a move to the Premier League, and the Catalan giants would receive 20% of the transfer fee.

As per MD, Barcelona could see as much as €8m this summer from Todibo, as Nice have reportedly set an asking price of €40m for the French centre-back, who is wanted by Manchester United, among others.

There’s no doubt that Barcelona will be hoping for Todibo to move on this summer, and it would be a very nice financial boost for them to receive.